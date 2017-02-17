Haryana appoints senior officers in districts for a leash on Jat agitators

The government on Friday appointed senior IAS officers "to guide and support" deputy commissioners in the state's eight districts over the ongoing agitation.

"They have been asked to reach the respective district latest by Saturday afternoon and remain present there till February 20 to appropriately guide and support the Deputy Commissioners as per their needs and based on any input that might independently be received by them," a state government spokesman said on Friday.

The agitation completed 20 days on Friday. More protesters have joined in the past fortnight.

The All India Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, which is spearheading the agitation, has called for "Balidan Diwas" (sacrifice day) on February 19.

community members have been holding across since January 29 in support of their demands.

Their demands include reservation for Jats, jobs to the next of kin of those killed in violence in the agitation last year, withdrawal of cases against them and action against officers who ordered action against the Jats.

Violence during the agitation last year left 30 people dead and over 200 injured.

The government and private property worth crores was damaged during the violence in February 2016.