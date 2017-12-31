Jay-Z releases star studded video of 'Family Feud'

Rapper Jay-Z released the star studded music video for "Family Feud", which features not only his wife and singer Beyonce Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy, but also Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, Trevante Rhodes, Jessica Chastain and Mindy Kaling.
The rapper at first had revealed a teaser with just Knowles and Ivy, but the full version features notable actors. The clip, directed by Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay, sees Jay-Z confessing his sin in front of Knowles, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The video which released on Saturday shows Ivy playing the US President in 2050, surrounded by strong women in the office.
Other stars appearing in the track's video include David Oyelowo, Brie Larson, Omari Hardwick, Rashida Jones and Storm Reid.
Kaling, who has Indian roots, took to Instagram and wrote: "Nobody wins when the family feuds. 'Family Feud' music video is now on Tidal directed by Ava, Jay-Z."
DuVernay also shared a behind-the-scenes photographs of the music video.
"The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester," she wrote.
Rapper Lil Wayne and singer Drake also released their "Family Feud" remix on the same day.
Lifted off from rapper Weezy's "Dedication 6", the video features the two rappers spitting their lines over Jay-Z's tune.
