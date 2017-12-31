Jelena stuns Serena in Abu Dhabi

Latvian player defeated American 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 in the Mubadala World Championship here.

This was Williams' first match back since winning the 2017 Australian Open title, after ending her season to focus on her pregnancy, reports

Almost four months after giving birth to a baby girl, Serena was back on the court on Saturday. However, champion spoiled her comeback in the exhibition tournament.

Despite rallying from a set down, Wiliams felt short in the first-to-10 tiebreak.

is seventh ranked while Williams has slumped to 22 on the WTA standings.

--IANS

gau/mr

