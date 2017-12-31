JUST IN
Jelena stuns Serena in Abu Dhabi

IANS  |  Abu Dhabi 

Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko defeated American Serena Williams 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship here.

This was Williams' first match back since winning the 2017 Australian Open title, after ending her season to focus on her pregnancy, reports Efe.

Almost four months after giving birth to a baby girl, Serena was back on the court on Saturday. However, the 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko spoiled her comeback in the exhibition tournament.

Despite rallying from a set down, Wiliams felt short in the first-to-10 tiebreak.

Ostapenko is seventh ranked while Williams has slumped to 22 on the WTA standings.

