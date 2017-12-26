JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Terrorism

Apple sued in Israel for deliberately slowing older iPhones

The Darjeeling hills simmered, centring on the Gorkhaland movement (2017 in retrospective)

Business Standard

JeM commander killed in J&K gunfight

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A top commander of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The police said the militant killed in Samboora village was identified. "The slain militant is Moor Muhammad Tantray alias Noor Trali, commander of JeM outfit. He belonged to the Tral area."

Tantray was responsible for the militant attack on the Border Security Force's (BSF) camp near Srinagar airport in October, a police officer said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir police chief S.P.Vaid said the encounter had started between the security forces and holed up militants in Samboora after the area was surrounded by the forces late on Monday evening.

"There was information that two to three militants are hiding in the area," the police chief said.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements