JeM commander killed in J&K gunfight

A top of the (JeM) outfit was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir's district on Tuesday.

The police said the militant killed in Samboora village was identified. "The slain militant is alias Noor Trali, of outfit. He belonged to the Tral area."

Tantray was responsible for the militant attack on the Border Security Force's (BSF) camp near in October, a said.

Earlier, police said the encounter had started between the security forces and holed up militants in Samboora after the area was surrounded by the forces late on Monday evening.

"There was information that two to three militants are hiding in the area," the police said.

--IANS

sq/in

