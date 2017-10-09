Top Jaish militant Khalid killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

-
The operational chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a Pakistani national, was killed on Monday in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Police sources said the security forces surrounded Ladoora village after receiving information about his likely presence in the area.
When they came close to the house where the militants were hiding, the security personnel were fired upon by the hidden militants, triggering a gun battle.
"A Pakistani, codenamed Khalid, who was the operational chief of the JeM, was killed in the encounter," an officer said.
"The body of the militant commander is being retrieved as a search operation is now going on at the site," the officer added.
Khalid was on the most wanted list of the security forces and his death is seen as a major jolt to militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The JeM is based in Pakistan.
