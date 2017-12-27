Jewellery to flaunt for this New Year's Eve

With just around the corner, its time to take our your most fashionable outfit to attend the best of parties but don't forget to team it up with right

Rajesh Tulsiani, and Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Director at Sonal's Bijoux & Adawna lists down the most sought after trends for the day.

* A cocktail ring is always a good idea: Cocktail ring is an appealing accessory option for any party or get together. If you are dressing up for New Year's Eve, a bling statement ring will be a perfect accessory. You can always add colors by experimenting with colorful cocktail rings.

* Underscore your neck: A choker with diamonds or coloured stones or any other simplistic necklace designs work well to ring the New Year in. Remember, classic is best - so a string of marquise or diamonds also looks stunning, without any effort!

* Animal collection or coloured stone earrings: Make this extraordinary and memorable by adding sparkle and shine to your outfit with animal collection or coloured stone earrings. These will give you a stylish, yet unique look.

* Statement Necklace: Layered statement necklaces of different lengths will dazzle as they catch the lamp or candlelight. These are perfect for New Year eve bash.

* Chandelier earrings: You can make a statement with chandelier earrings. No matter what design or gemstone, this style will perfectly accessorize any type of attire, be it a dress or playsuit.

* Trendy tassel earrings: Multi-layer tassel earrings will add the right amount of drama to your outfit and will grab the attention of almost everyone.

