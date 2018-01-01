Jewellery trends for 2018

As the seasons continue to transition and people start to switch closets, women are turning to choices that are way more distinct and personal. Pearls, statement are some of the trends that will rule this year.

and Sanjay Jagwani, Director, Notandas Jewellers, have listed some trends to watch out for in 2018:

* Pearls are something that never go out of style. This season opt for Baroque pearls rather than round pearls for their uniqueness in hues and shapes.

* This year, people will see a lot more of flora and fauna which will be an aesthetic combination of glamour, beauty, nature and romanticism.

* The brooch is officially back on the runways and red carpets, and the millennials love pinning bejewelled brooches to their denim jackets.

* Statement has always worked wonders. A trendy pair of oversized earrings can turn your otherwise boring outfit into an ultra-chic look.

* With the celebrity staple, the chain drop earrings was a hit at the runway and the red carpet. It is a look that flatters universally. They can be teamed up with both western and ethnic looks.

* The all-time favourite are stud earrings. Usually preferred by women who like minimalist There are a variety of variations in sizes and precious stones like ruby and sapphire which can be worn for different occasions.

