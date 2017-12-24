Jiten Lalwani's 'strange love' for dubbing

Jiten Lalwani, who has joined "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai" as a narrator, says he has always had a strange love for dubbing.

Earlier, only served as a narrator and shared the show's lead female character Naina's (Ashi Singh) viewpoint. Now, thanks to Jiten's voice-over, the audience also gets to know what the older version of Sameer (Randeep Rai) thought of the incidents that happened when he was in high school.

"This was something new for me but I've always had this strange love for dubbing. Generally, actors crib about dubbing but I just love it. The only difference between the two is that you need to act in front of the microphone rather than the camera," Jiten told IANS.

He also got some help from the creative team of the show apart from having "a word with Sadiya" about it.

"Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai", a romantic drama, is set in the 1990s. Does he have any fond memories that go back to that era?

"Yes, I also proposed to my girlfriend in the 90s whom I married in 90s itself," said Jiten.

In "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya", also a show, he plays the role of Bhuvan Singh.

Asked about managing his different projects, he said: "I leave for my shoot around 8.15 a.m., so I call the sound recordist at my home at 7.15 a.m. That way, I can devote around an hour for 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'."

