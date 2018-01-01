Joe Russo says superheroes ought to feel 'pain'

says it is important that superheros "feel pain".

Russo, who is co-helming "Avengers: Infinity War", has underlined the importance of giving some human-like characteristics to on-screen superheroes in order to make them more relatable, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"We love being told good stories, and we love telling good stories, and all of our energy, and our effort, and our thought, and our passion goes into telling the best story that we can. And for us, the best stories have stakes," told website Celebretainment.

"Characters have to make sacrifices. To really, really feel the true emotion and the hero's journey they have to go through trials and those trails could cost them something," added.

The feels it is imperative his film's characters experience because it helps to make them more inspirational.

"For us, it is very important that the heroes feel and that they make sacrifices because I think that, not only is a great storytelling, but it also is inspiring and I think we need a lot of inspiration in this world right now.

"So, for us, I don't know if we can ever get you to accept it, but I promise you this: we'll do our damnedest to tell you the best story possible, and what you do with it from there is up to you," he added.

