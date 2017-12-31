John Williams to compose theme for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

-
Veteran composer John Williams has been tapped in to work on the theme for "Solo: A Star Wars Story", a stand alone film about Han Solo.
Known for his work in the "Star Wars" franchise, Williams spoke on his involvement with the project. John Powell will be writing the score, reports variety.com.
"The present plan is that I'm writing a theme for Han Solo and John Powell is going to write the score, which he'll do brilliantly," he said.
Powell was announced as the primary composer for "Solo..." in July last year.
"His assignment is something I'm very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John and to director Ron Howard and if all parties are happy with it then I will be happy...
"John (Powell) will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I'm going to be very anxious to hear," Wiliams said.
Williams has written the complete scores for all eight of the main "Star Wars" films, winning an Oscar for the 1977 original and nominations for three of the other seven.
The earlier "Star Wars" standalone, 2016's "Rogue One", was scored by Michael Giacchino.
Williams was also nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for "How to Train Your Dragon".
He even scored the "Bourne" action franchise, "United 93" and a number of other animated films including this year's "Ferdinand" as well as the "Happy Feet" and "Rio" franchise.
In "Solo: A Star Wars Story", Alden Ehrenreich will play a young Han Solo, the beloved character immortalized by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy and then again in 2015's "The Force Awakens."
--IANS
ks/rb/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
