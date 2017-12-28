Johnson felt 'lucky' to work with Carrie Fisher

Johnson feels "lucky" he got a chance to work with late Fisher in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

Fisher passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60.

Johnson still cherishes the experience he had while working with Fisher, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I feel lucky I got even a little bit of time with her. We had shot all (her scenes) and we wrapped in August and she passed away in (December 2016). We had put it all together, pretty much, and we chose to not alter it, so the performance she gave is the one you see in the She is extraordinary," Johnson told Screen Daily.

Johnson says they both bonded over their mutual love of the craft.

"She's a first and foremost, more than a performer, and that's how we bonded. Those were my favourite memories of her -- sitting around and playing with words," Johnson said.

