Julia Bliss puts acting career on hold for music

made her debut with "Ghost" in 2012 and didn't pursue her acting career after that. Bliss, who hails from Russia, says she wants to focus on her music and her career as a DJ rather than an

"I still get offers. I got an offer for a TV show. As far as films are concerned, to be honest I am not taking up something which consumes more of time because I have to invest my time in music," told IANS on the sidelines of ongoing 2017 here.

"Acting is second plan today. If I get a really good main lead role, then I will go for it. My film 'Ghost' by Puja Jatinder Bedi was out in 2012 and everyone has forgotten about it. I need to go back on track and it will take a while. But honestly I want to concentrate on my music," she added.

"Ghost", which also featured Shiney Ahuja and Sayali Bhagat, went unnoticed at the box office.

Bliss, who started disc jockeying from age 15, has made a name for herself with her expertise in electronic as well as techno music. She is a regular at music festivals.

Talking about the Indian crowd, she said: "The response Indian people give to an electronic dance music is amazing. Indian people are more grateful as a crowd. If you go to the US or Europe, it is a little bit difficult.

"They are in a different mood and on their own, but here the people are like a community. They come in, they enjoy, dance together and then they leave. I like grateful people. I like to perform for people who value."

says a lot has changed for female DJs. It's not all about looks now.

"Initially, it was all about big clips and big eye-lashes. Back then, it was more about looks, but now they are more into sound engineering and sound production. Looks are important, but flow of music is the most important thing."

On the work front, she is working on several singles which will come out soon.

(The writer's trip is at the invitation of organisers. Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at sugandha.r@ians.in)

--IANS

sug/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)