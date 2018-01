Kajal Pisal excited about film debut

Kajal Pisal, known for featuring in shows like "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" and "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", is looking forward to the release of her debut film "Mijaaj".

"I'm excited to play one of the lead actors in 'Mijaaj'. It will be my debut in films. I'm excited as 2018 has got me a bigger life experience as an I will be romancing in the Gujarati movie," Kajal said in a statement to IANS.

"Shooting for the movie was full of fun. For the first time, I got to deliver dialogues in my mother tongue. But shooting in where the temperature touched 46 degrees Celsius was too exhausting," she added.

The movie is set to release on Friday.

