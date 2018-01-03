Kamya Punjabi wants to join politics

Kamya Punjabi, a former "Bigg Boss" contestant, says she is interested in becoming a and put an end to harassment against women in the country.

"I want to be in politics as I feel politics is not a bad career choice. It is one of the most challenging and hardworking career options which not only tests one's strength but also the person's personality," Kamya, who has featured in shows like "Parvarrish" and "Beintehaa", said in a statement to IANS.

"I want to bring harassment against women to an end. Women are born to live a greater life. I don't want to see anyone being a victim to their family, society or anyone. They need to live a life fearlessly," she added.

She wants to encourage women to fight for their rights.

If she joins politics, she says she will make the environment "so women-friendly that people will think before harassing a woman".

She is currently seen in the show "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

