Kanye buys Apple, Disney, Amazon stocks for Kim

Kanye West, who is expecting his third child with wife via surrogacy, has gifted his wife stocks of online giant Amazon, streaming service Netflix, production banner Disney and tech giant among others.

Kim, 37, took to Stories on Tuesday to show a box of gifts containing a stuffed Mickey Mouse doll, a $60 and a $100 gift cards, headphones and plain white socks, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm like 'that's so sweet, thanks'," Kim said in a video.

Later, the reality TV star opened another box, much to her delight.

"But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to where he got the headphones, stock and Disney stock," Kim said in the second clip.

Kim captioned both clips as "best husband alert!"

The stock is valued at $168,553. She also received 920 shares to that is valued at approximately $100,000. The rest of the stock values were not revealed.

