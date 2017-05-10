AAP supporter slaps Kapil Mishra in his house

-
Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday attacked in his house as he was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike to protest alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party.
A person from among the crowd at his house slapped Mishra repeatedly, shouting "He (Mishra) has betrayed the party."
The attacker was nabbed by the others present and handed over to police.
Before being taken away by the police, the man said he "belonged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)".
