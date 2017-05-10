TRENDING ON BS
Govt owes Rs 452 crore to Air India over travel expenses of VVIPs: RTI
AAP supporter slaps Kapil Mishra in his house

The sacked minister was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike to protest corruption in AAP

Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday attacked in his house as he was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike to protest alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party.

A person from among the crowd at his house slapped Mishra repeatedly, shouting "He (Mishra) has betrayed the party."

The attacker was nabbed by the others present and handed over to police.

Before being taken away by the police, the man said he "belonged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)".
 

 

