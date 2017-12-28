Kardashians seek to dismiss Blac Chyna lawsuit

The family has asked a to throw out Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.

Chyna, who was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian, 30, filed court documents earlier this year in which she claimed his famous family stopped their reality TV show "Rob & Chyna" from being renewed for a second But the family has insisted the cancellation was not their fault.

Kris Jenner, West and Rob Kardashian's attorneys stated in a new court filing that the show was axed because Chyna, 29, sought and received a domestic violence against Rob earlier this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Their filing stated: "Given Plaintiff's conduct in seeking and obtaining a that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of 'Rob & Chyna' would have been picked up and filmed."

Previous court documents filed by Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, accused the entire family of interfering with the shooting of the couple's reality show.

Her filing stated: " is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016."

