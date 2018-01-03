Kargil slips into deep freeze at minus 20.6

in region of on Wednesday recorded a bone chilling minimum of minus 20.6 degrees Celsius. The intense cold wave will continue, the said.

Jammu city also witnessed the season's coldest night at 4.3 degrees Celsius as the office forecast severe cold wave on Thursday and Friday.

Leh recorded minus 16.6, which was again the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the town so far this season.

Pahalgam recorded minus 6.1 and Gulmarg minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded 6.2, Batote two, Bannihil zero, Bhaderwah minus 0.1 and Udhampur three degrees Celsius, the Department said.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)