Karnataka to buy 640 electric vehicles under central scheme

will purchase 640 under the Central government's subsidised scheme, an said on Monday.

"We have received approval from the to purchase the under the of the Central government's scheme," the statement said here.

Of the electric vehicles, 40 will be buses, 100 cars and 500 three-wheelers.

"The Department is giving subsidy up to 60 per cent under the scheme with funds to set up infrastructure to charge the vehicles across Bengaluru," noted the statement.

The state-run corporation will operate the eco-friendly vehicles for the commuting public and protect the city's environment and save fossil fuel.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) (FAME) was launched in 2015 to promote eco-friendly vehicles across the country by providing fiscal and monetary incentives for adoption and market creation of both vehicles.

The scheme incentivises all vehicle segments, including two-wheeler, three- wheeler auto, four-wheeler vehicles, light commercial vehicles and buses.

The scheme also covers like a strong hybrid, and battery

Its mandate is to support hybrid or market development and its manufacturing eco-system to achieve self-sustenance in a specified period.

--IANS

fb/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)