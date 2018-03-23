JUST IN
INX media case: Delhi High Court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Karti Chidambaram in February for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Karti Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. Photo : PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in the INX Media corruption case.

The bail was granted by Justice S P Garg.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Karti Chidambaram in February for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the United Progressive Alliance government.
