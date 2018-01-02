Keane does something special everyday in training: ATK coach Sheringham

Lavishing praise on marquee signing Robbie Keane, on Tuesday said the Tottenham Hotspur legend does things in training which are "special" and that the team would not be the same without him.

Keane helped the two-time (ISL) champions log three points against Dynamos at home in their last game with a superb second-half goal.

The match was headed for a draw when Keane showed world class skills to swivel inside the box and ruffle the right bottom corner with elan.

"He is a He is a world renowned player. Everyday in training he does something special. That's why I asked him to come," Sheringham told reporters on the eve of ATK's home encounter against FC

Keane could not play the first few matches for the defending champions due to but since joining the ranks, have looked sharper up front.

Sheringham said since have played two games less than most other teams, their position -- 7th -- in the points table is not accurate.

"We have played six games compared to some who have played eight. So it looks worse than it is, the table. We are a few points behind at seventh. We want to rectify that and want to continue the good run," Sheringham said.

On Goa, Sheringham added, " have been very impressed with them. They have got good foreign and Indian players. We have to be at our best to beat them. They are a dangerous team."

goalkeeper Debjit Mazumdar, sitting beside his coach, put his weight behind his team saying a win on the morrow would help them climb up the table.

"We cannot compare with last year. Now it is a bigger league and we have more teams and many games are left. If we win tomorrow, we will climb up the table," he said.

have eight points to Goa's 12th. are fifth in the points table.

