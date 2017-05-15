TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

22-year-old girl from Sikkim gang-raped by 3 men in moving car in Gurgaon
Business Standard

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita slams Kapil Mishra: Here's what she said

The AAP dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has waged a war of words against sacked Kapil Mishra after he leveled corruption charges against her husband


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Monday slammed suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra saying that he would face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made against the minister.
 
The minister's wife took to twitter to express her agitation saying, "Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable," she tweeted.


Her remarks came a day after Mishra accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies before he fainted during a press conference and was hospitalized.
 
Mishra had on Sunday alleged that the party concealed about Rs. 36 crore from the party workers and the government.
The AAP dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and said the latter was shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder.
 
The suspended Water Minister has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10, at his official residence here, demanding that the Delhi Chief Minister must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.
 
A day after Mishra was sacked on May 7, he alleged Kejriwal of taking Rs. 2 crore bribe from Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
 
Mishra was suspended from the party on May 8.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita slams Kapil Mishra: Here's what she said

The AAP dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP

The AAP dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Monday slammed suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra saying that he would face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made against the minister.
 
The minister's wife took to twitter to express her agitation saying, "Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable," she tweeted.

Her remarks came a day after Mishra accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies before he fainted during a press conference and was hospitalized.
 
Mishra had on Sunday alleged that the party concealed about Rs. 36 crore from the party workers and the government.
The AAP dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and said the latter was shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder.
 
The suspended Water Minister has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10, at his official residence here, demanding that the Delhi Chief Minister must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.
 
A day after Mishra was sacked on May 7, he alleged Kejriwal of taking Rs. 2 crore bribe from Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
 
Mishra was suspended from the party on May 8.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita slams Kapil Mishra: Here's what she said

The AAP dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Monday slammed suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra saying that he would face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made against the minister.
 
The minister's wife took to twitter to express her agitation saying, "Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable," she tweeted.

Her remarks came a day after Mishra accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies before he fainted during a press conference and was hospitalized.
 
Mishra had on Sunday alleged that the party concealed about Rs. 36 crore from the party workers and the government.
The AAP dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and said the latter was shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder.
 
The suspended Water Minister has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10, at his official residence here, demanding that the Delhi Chief Minister must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.
 
A day after Mishra was sacked on May 7, he alleged Kejriwal of taking Rs. 2 crore bribe from Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
 
Mishra was suspended from the party on May 8.

image
Business Standard
177 22