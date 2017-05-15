Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita slams Kapil Mishra: Here's what she said



Kejriwal's wife, on Monday slammed suspended leader saying that he would face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made against the minister.





Law of Nature never errs. Seeds of विश्वासघात, झूठे आरोप sown, so shall he @KapilMishraAAP reap.Inevitable. — (@KejriwalSunita) May 15, 2017 The minister's wife took to twitter to express her agitation saying, "Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable," she tweeted.



Her remarks came a day after Mishra accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies before he fainted during a press conference and was hospitalized.



Mishra had on Sunday alleged that the party concealed about Rs. 36 crore from the party workers and the government.

The dismissed the charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and said the latter was shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder.



The suspended Water Minister has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10, at his official residence here, demanding that the must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.



A day after Mishra was sacked on May 7, he alleged Kejriwal of taking Rs. 2 crore bribe from Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.



Mishra was suspended from the party on May 8.