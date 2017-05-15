Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita slams Kapil Mishra: Here's what she said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Monday slammed suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra saying that he would face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made against the minister.
Law of Nature never errs. Seeds of विश्वासघात, झूठे आरोप sown, so shall he @KapilMishraAAP reap.Inevitable.— Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 15, 2017
Her remarks came a day after Mishra accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies before he fainted during a press conference and was hospitalized.
