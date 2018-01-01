Kenyan security forces hunt for Al-Shabaab militants who attacked police camps

Kenya's elite security forces have intensified a manhunt for militants who attacked two police camps in northeastern parts of the country on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

said a contingent of security officers drawn from Defence Forces (KDF), rural border patrol unit and the regular police were in hot pursuit of the militants, reported

"They (militants) can run but they cannot hide. We will smoke them out of their hideout," Saleh told reporters.

He assured local residents that security agencies were "in control of the situation" and urged them to provide relevant information that will help nab the militants.

The militants, who, according to locals, were numbering 100 razed two police stations before escaping with a police Land Cruiser. They also vandalized a mast hence cutting of communication in the area.

The fighters had earlier been spotted in Boni forest, Taqsiley and Walkon areas in Ijara sub-county, county in northeastern

They were accused of attempting to recruit local youth through radicalization.

Last week a man who was suspected by local resident to have fled the militia group had been arrested by the in Kotile and handed over to anti-terror officers based in in Tana delta.

Two youth from Ijara had also been taken away by the militants who accused them of spying on them.

The fighters are suspected to have fled after heavy onslaught by the and forces.

