Key Indian equity indices open higher

Key Indian equity indices opened in the positive territory on Friday -- the last trading day of calendar year 2017 -- with healthy buying in capital goods, consumer durables and auto stocks.

At 9.16 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded 27.60 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 10,505.50 points -- reclaiming the important 10,500-level.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 33,889.39 points, traded at 33,918.95 points -- up 70.92 points or 0.21 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has touched a high of 33,947 points and a low of 33,889.39 during the intra-day trade so far.

The market breadth indicated a bullish trend as 1,068 stocks advanced as compared to 316 declines.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices -- amid volatility -- closed on a flat note with marginal losses on the day of derivatives expiry.

The Nifty50 slipped by 12.85 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 10,477.90 points, while the Sensex) closed at 33,848.03 points -- down 63.78 points or 0.19 per cent.

--IANS

ppg/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)