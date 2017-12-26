Khloe Kardashian almost six months pregnant

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says she is almost six months pregnant.
The expecting star answered to a fan's tweets on Monday asking about how far along she is in her pregnancy.
"I'll be six months next week," she replied after wishing all of her fans a Merry Christmas, reports eonline.com.
Khloe spent the morning opening up Christmas gifts with her family in tow, in matching pyjamas.
On a post via Instagram showing off her look for the big party, Khloe wrote: "Merry Christmas! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump."
Last week, Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together.
