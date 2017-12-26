JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM

'The Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies-Urich dies

Business Standard

Khloe Kardashian almost six months pregnant

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says she is almost six months pregnant.

The expecting star answered to a fan's tweets on Monday asking about how far along she is in her pregnancy.

"I'll be six months next week," she replied after wishing all of her fans a Merry Christmas, reports eonline.com.

Khloe spent the morning opening up Christmas gifts with her family in tow, in matching pyjamas.

On a post via Instagram showing off her look for the big party, Khloe wrote: "Merry Christmas! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump."

Last week, Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together.

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 12:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements