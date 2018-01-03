Killing of US soldier stiffens Trump's resolve on Pakistan (News Analysis)

Angered by the killing of an American soldier by terrorists in Afghanistan, US let off the first salvo of 2018 bringing into sharp focus Washington's $33-billion problem of and Islamabad's ties to terror and anti-American activities.

Trump's warning also tests the limits of Washington's influence and power to make give up its use of terrorists as proxy.

"No more," Trump ended his New Year morning tweet on that also took a swipe at his predecessors, and George W. Bush, for "foolishly" aiding which thinks of US leaders as "fools".

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help," he tweeted, accusing of lies and deceit.

On Tuesday, the administration's hawk, Permanent UN Nikki Haley, emphasised Trump's resolve.

"The is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding for if they continue to harbour and support terrorism," she declared.

If the timing of his 6.12 a.m. tweet on while the country was barely awake after the midnight celebrations seemed a puzzle, the provocation was revealed later when the US in Afghanistan, John Nicholson, announced the death of the soldier in province, which borders

Four other soldiers were injured in the attack.

Trump's "No more" declaration is a restatement of what was already underway -- in August the administration had notified that it was withholding $225 million in military aid to

Yet, as with all Trump's actions, it is a transactional ploy in the style of a and "no more" isn't the final, irrevocable mandate it would appear.

Trump had stepped back once already. In August, he said has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists and his administration announced it was holding

But in October after Pakistanis got a US citizen released from Haqqani captivity, Trump tweeted: "Starting to develop much better relations with and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts."

Trump, who is raising troop levels in Afghanistan, is caught between two needs: Preventing terrorist attacks on US personnel, especially from Islamabad's proxies, while keeping the sea-based supply lines to landlocked open.

also borders Trump's great foe, Iran, which he took on in his very next tweet.

Therefore, also has bargaining chips and it will come down to how much each side can give up to keep the uneasy relationship going.

In one of the first responses to Trump's tweet, banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed's charitable organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, from collecting donations. But the mastermind of the 2008 terrorist attacks in continues to operate freely in in defiance of the US, which has put a $10 million bounty on him.

The other part of the Trump strategy brings into play. He has called for a greater role for in -- but mostly as an aid-giver. Ironically, has been able to fulfil this role only through the

The greater part of the regional role Trump sees for is in the Indo-Pacific region as a counterweight to

That brings into both the aid and strategic equations with that also faces off India, with which Beijing's relationships are often tense.

is emerging as the main economic power in through aid, loans and investments.

is the keystone of Beijing's ambitious One Belt, One Road (OBOR) plan to build a link all the way to A part of that is the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) which aims to grow Pakistan's economy through several billion dollars of investments and aid in several sectors, ranging from infrastructure and irrigation to industry and agriculture.

To that extent, is becoming less dependent on the US. But mostly the US aid has been mostly unconditional, geared to the military and giving access to technologically advanced armaments.

In contrast, China's aid comes at a future cost as a lot of it is in the form of loans and investments.

The OBOR and CPEC require protection from terrorists and stability. While this would require to control terrorism domestically, it could also suit to divert terrorists' attention to and to a lesser extent to

Simultaneously, is trying to assume a higher profile in Afghanistan, which could benefit

Last month, Foreign Ministers Salahuddin Rabbani of Afghanistan, Khawaja Asif of and of met in Afghanistan's also went to

