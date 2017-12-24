Kim Kardashian West 'archiving all' of North West's clothes

Reality TV star West is "archiving all" of North West's clothes, and she hopes her four-year-old daughter will appreciate this effort when she is older.

The 37-year-old television personality has taken to to reveal she is keeping hold of all of her four-year-old daughter's garments, including an embellished jacket, a dress, the garment her oldest child donned for her baptism, as well as "so many dope" items, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking in a string of videos, which have been shared on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's account, she said: "I'm archiving all of North's looks, the Saint West jacket.

"Remember this? Remember this? Remember this fashion show outfit?"

Kim also has two-year-old son Saint with her husband

