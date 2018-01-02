KJo pens love note for Janhvi, Ishaan

Filmmaker has penned a love note for Sridevis daughter Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor's brother as the two newcomers look forward to make their debut with "Dhadak".

Karan is backing the film, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi "Sairat", through his banner Dharma Productions.

The read the note on his show "Calling Karan" on on Monday, read a statement.

"It's a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals... Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all," Karan wrote.

"Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students.

"That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don't take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that," he added.

"Dhadak" is scheduled for release in July.

