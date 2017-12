Ram Nath Kovind, Vice- M. and Modi on Monday wished the nation on the occasion of

"Merry to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters. May the festival bring happiness to our families and our shared society," Kovind tweeted.

"Extend my warm greetings & best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of It reaffirms our faith in the values of compassion & forgiveness taught by Lord for the enlightenment of humanity. May this bring peace, harmony and happiness," Naidu said.

In a tweet, Modi said: "Wishing everyone a Merry We remember the noble teachings of Lord Christ."

also greeted people on the occasion and tweeted: "Merry to everyone. May this festive season be filled with joy, love and warmth."

is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, observed on December 25 evey year.

--IANS

akk/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)