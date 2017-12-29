Kyle Richards' house robbed

Over $1 million in jewellery has been stolen from Richards and her husband Mauricio Umanskys house in Encino,

The burglary took place on Wednesday while the couple and their children vacationed in Aspen, Colorado, reports people.com.

Over $1 million dollars in jewellery, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky, was stolen from the property, according to TMZ.

The break-in was discovered by a The property was reportedly broken into via a window, and the home security system was not armed, though a closet sensor triggered by the burglars clocked the incident around 1.15 a.m.

Surveillance camera footage is being investigated to help nab culprits.

The Police Department told people.com they have no information at this time.

Richards and bought the property in October for $8.2 million.

