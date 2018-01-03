Kyrgios advances to Brisbane quarters after beating Ebden

Australia's on Wednesday advanced into the quarter-finals after struggling to defeat his fellow countryman

Though suffering from a knee injury, third-seeded Kyrgios managed to beat Ebden 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-2 over two hours and 12 minutes in the tournament's second round

"It had a bit of fluid in there leading up to the singles, but it doesn't really hurt me when I move, only when I am straightening my leg. I am sure I will be fine," said Kyrgios, ranked world No. 21, following the match.

On Friday, the 22-year-old will play Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, who won 6-1, 6-2 over Argentina's

