No way Lalu, others can escape punishment in fodder scam: ex CBI boss

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD
File picture of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad. Photo: PTI

With RJD supremo Lalu Prasad sentenced to three-and-a-half years jail in a fodder scam case, the CBI's retired Joint Director (East) Upen Biswas on Saturday said he was certain that the offenders would be punished as there was very strong documentary evidence against them.

Biswas, who had relentlessly pursued Lalu Prasad and others accused in the fodder scam, said billions of rupees were taken from the treasury by the offenders to supply fodder by floating false tenders.

"It is one of the most strong cases in the history of the CBI. There was plenty of documentary evidence against the accused. So someone or the other was bound to get punished in this case," Biswas said after the verdict was announced.

"It was found that false tender was floated and the treasury did not have any record of the money spent on fodder... So we knew that the offenders would be punished," he added.

A special CBI court sentenced the former Bihar Chief Minister to jail and imposed two fines of Rs 500,000 each on him in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 8.95 million from the Deoghar district treasury of then undivided Bihar.

 

First Published: Sat, January 06 2018. 20:38 IST

