No way Lalu, others can escape punishment in fodder scam: ex CBI boss

With supremo sentenced to three-and-a-half years jail in a case, the CBI's retired Joint Director (East) on Saturday said he was certain that the offenders would be punished as there was very strong documentary evidence against them.

Biswas, who had relentlessly pursued and others accused in the fodder scam, said billions of rupees were taken from the treasury by the offenders to supply fodder by floating false tenders.

"It is one of the most strong cases in the history of the There was plenty of documentary evidence against the accused. So someone or the other was bound to get punished in this case," Biswas said after the verdict was announced.

"It was found that false tender was floated and the treasury did not have any record of the money spent on fodder... So we knew that the offenders would be punished," he added.

A special court sentenced the former Bihar Chief Minister to jail and imposed two fines of Rs 500,000 each on him in a case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 8.95 million from the Deoghar district treasury of then undivided Bihar.

