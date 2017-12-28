Laura Dern gets cosy with basketballer

Dern got cosy with Baron Davis, who is yet to finalise his divorce with Brewster's sister

Donning a long black coat, fishnet leggings and black leather boots, Dern, 50, was photographed kissing on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Davis, who is 12 years younger to Dern, held her handbag during the lunch date.

A source said they were "talking, laughing and having a great time."

Dern, who divorced in 2013, was "trying to remain incognito," but the pair "were kissing and touching and were all over each other" during the outing, the source added.

