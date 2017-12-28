Laura Dern gets cosy with basketballer

-
Actress Laura Dern got cosy with basketball player Baron Davis, who is yet to finalise his divorce with actress Jordana Brewster's sister Isabella.
Donning a long black coat, fishnet leggings and black leather boots, Dern, 50, was photographed kissing Davis on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Davis, who is 12 years younger to Dern, held her handbag during the lunch date.
A source said they were "talking, laughing and having a great time."
Dern, who divorced singer Ben Harper in 2013, was "trying to remain incognito," but the pair "were kissing and touching and were all over each other" during the outing, the source added.
--IANS
