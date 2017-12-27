Lazio advance to Coppa Italia semis

Lazio edged Fiorentina 1-0 here to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2017-18.

Playing in front of 30,000 people at on Tuesday, the hosts took an early lead thanks to Senad Lulic's goal in the sixth minute, reports

The Bosnian international eluded Fiorentina defender in the box before tucking the ball inside the far post.

Despite losing to in the 26th minute, Lazio remained firmly in control and came close to doubling their lead right before half-time.

Fiorentina's attack, led by substitute Giovanni Simeone, was better in the second half. Their best chance came in the 65th minute, when Italian U-21 standout winger loosed a curving shot from the edge of the box, forcing a decisive stop from Lazio

Still smarting from conceding the equalizer on a penalty in the final minute of their recent match with Fiorentina, defended tenaciously to see out the win.

Lazio's opponent in the two-leg semi-final will be the winner of Wednesday's derby.

The other two quarter-finals are set for next week, when leaders Napoli will face Atalanta and defending champions off against cross-town rivals Torino.

--IANS

pur/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)