Bengal Assembly: No-confidence vote rejected; Left, Cong to boycott session

Angry over Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowing a no-confidence motion against the government in the Assembly, opposition and Front on Thursday said they will boycott the remaining session.

The session will conclude on May 29.

The and the LF also decided to hold a mock house session before the Assembly gate.

Describing the speaker's ruling as "unprecedented", Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan said the state government lacked the guts to face reasoned arguments of the opposition.

"It is for this reason that we have taken the decision to boycott the rest of the session," he said.

The speaker said that six months had not passed since the earlier no-confidence motion moved against the government, and that the present session was short and there was no time to accommodate it.