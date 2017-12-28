Legendary artists enthrall audience at Bengal Classical Music Festival

maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma was the cynosure of all eyes Pandit on day two of the Bengal Classical Festival at the Abahani ground here.

The living legend took the packed crowd on a musical journey with a sweet Raga-Jhinjhoti to start off on Wednesday.

Supported on the tabla by the masterful Pandit Yogesh Samsi, Sharma created magic on the with his compositions on rupak and teentaal, closing with a calm, mellifluous dhun on Raga Pahadi.

Later in the night, Kashalkar forced audiences to beat the dipping mercury and stay on with his Raga Jogkauns and Raga Sohini. He was accompanied by on the Tabla.

The opening performance of the night was a Kathak recital by

The opening episode symbolised "festivala using the inherent styles of Kathak.

The second one epitomised the longing for one's beloved.

The last number was a traditional Kathak dance with a Tarana created by and

Aditi Mangaldas, Gauri Diwakar, Minhaz, Amrapali Bhandari, Anjana Kumari, and were the performers of the Kathak numbers.

Next up was an ensemble on the Tabla by the students of Bengal Parampara Sangeetalay, under the guidance of Pandit

The likes of Prashanta Bhowmik, Supantho Majumder, M. J. Jesus Bhoobaun, Fahmida Nazneen, Nusrat-E-Jahan and Shrestha Priyodarshini lit up the festival with their synchronisation in a Teen Taal and Raga Kirwani Nagma composition.

After Shiv Kumar Sharma and Kashalkar enthralled their discerning audience with their performances, Ustad gave a rendition of Raga Bageshree on the Sitar.

The penultimate performance of the night was Dhrupad by Avijit Kundu of Bengal Parampara Sangeetalay.

Pandit Ronu Majumdar graced the stage along with Pandit Debojyoti Bose on the Sarod for the final performance of the night.

Pandit and Pandit Yogesh Samsi accompanied him on the Tabla.

The duo performed Raga Ahir Bhairav. They called it a night by playing a Bhatiali dhun on the audiences' request.

