LG announces Google Assistant powered 'ThinQ' speaker

-
ALSO READLG to provide Android Oreo upgrade for V30 LG distributes AI development tool to all divisions LG Electronics Q2 profit likely to miss estimates on mobile unit woes LG Electronics second-quarter profit likely to miss estimates on mobile unit woes South Korea's LG Electronics books Q2 profit held back by mobiles
-
South Korean tech major LG Electronics has announced that it is adding a new smart speaker named "ThinQ" to its 2018 line-up, which will be powered by Google Assistant.
Amazon and Apple also have voice-controlled devices that have become popular of late.
"The LG 'ThinQ' looks to be a more high-end competitor to something like Google's 'Home Max'," Tech Crunch reported late on Thursday.
"LG's new speaker is promising a 'premium' audio experience thanks to 'Meridian Audio' technology and support for lossless high resolution audio," the report added.
The South Korean company has not disclosed much details about the upcoming device.
The smart speaker will be unveiled at The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018.
LG "ThinQ" can reportedly control smart home devices via Google Assistant and a voice app from the company that also controls other smart home appliances in the "ThinQ" line-up.
The device will compete with smart speakers such as Amazon's "Echo" line-up, Google Home and Apple's soon-to-launch "HomePod".
--IANS
ksc/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU