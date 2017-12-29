LG announces Google Assistant powered 'ThinQ' speaker

South Korean tech Electronics has announced that it is adding a new smart named "ThinQ" to its 2018 line-up, which will be powered by

and also have voice-controlled devices that have become popular of late.

"The 'ThinQ' looks to be a more high-end competitor to something like Google's 'Home Max'," Tech Crunch reported late on Thursday.

"LG's new is promising a 'premium' audio experience thanks to 'Meridian Audio' and support for lossless high resolution audio," the report added.

The South Korean company has not disclosed much details about the upcoming device.

The smart will be unveiled at The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018.

"ThinQ" can reportedly control via and a voice app from the company that also controls other smart home appliances in the "ThinQ" line-up.

The device will compete with smart speakers such as Amazon's "Echo" line-up, Home and Apple's soon-to-launch "HomePod".

--IANS

ksc/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)