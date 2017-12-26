LG distributes AI development tool to all divisions

In a bid to speed up the release of new products equipped with the latest technology, Electronics on Tuesday said that it has distributed its (AI) development platform to all business divisions.

The AI development platform, called "DeepThinQ 1.0", will help researchers to easily apply to electronics products, News Agency reported.

"Products based on the "DeepThinQ" platform will transmit various kinds of information to cloud servers, and will become smarter as time passes, as they can educate themselves," the company said in a statement.

"The 'DeepThinQ' AI platform has been evolving based on the data gathered from AI-powered home appliances and other commercial robots."

The announcement came a week after the company introduced the new AI brand named ThinQ, which will be used in all AI-powered products.

said the "DeepThinQ" platform supports voice and video recognition, as well as other top-notch AI technologies, which can potentially be applied to all products from home appliances to in the future.

The South Korean tech major has been making various efforts to commercialise AI technologies, including deploying a guidance robot at the here.

The robot, which speaks Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, provides visitors with the locations of facilities and shops.

--IANS

ksc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)