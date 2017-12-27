JUST IN
Lindsay Lohan owes over $100,000 in taxes

IANS  |  New York 

Actress Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes.

According to a tax lien, the "Mean Girls" star owes US $100,710.55 in taxes from the years 2010, 2014 and 2015, reports people.com.

During that time, she had a role in the Danny Trejo action movie "Machete" and a cameo on an episode of "2 Broke Girls". She also appeared in the reality series "Lindsay".

The actress has been living between London and Dubai.

"She's blonde and happy and she looks good," a friend said earlier this month when Lohan resurfaced here in a rare public appearance with her mother Dina.

