Business Standard

Liverpool agree terms to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton

IANS  |  London 

Liverpool Football Club have agreed deal to sign Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the January transfer window.

"Liverpool have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018," the club announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Netherlands centre back will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival to the club.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 00:26 IST

