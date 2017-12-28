Liverpool agree terms to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton

Liverpool Football Club have agreed deal to sign Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the January transfer window.
"Liverpool have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018," the club announced in a statement on Wednesday.
The Netherlands centre back will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival to the club.
--IANS
sam/pgh/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
