Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid ruckus on Wednesday, within a few minutes after it met following a four-day long break.
Congress members raised the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on his predecessor Manmohan Singh, and demanded an apology from him once again.
While, members from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) demanded a separate high court for the newly carved state.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan started the Question Hour, but within 10 minutes, the house was adjourned till 12 p.m. amid din.
--IANS
ao/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU