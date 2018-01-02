Lorde labelled 'bigot' after cancelling Israeli show

A full-page advertisement was placed in a newspaper calling a bigot following her decision to cancel a concert in

The advertisment in was put by rabbi and featured an image of the from superimposed over a photograph of men running through rubble while cradling babies, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The headline read, " and ignore to attack Israel".

The body text of the advertisement included an allegation that Lorde's decision to cancel the gig showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish state" in was "trickling down to its youth".

It also read that the 21-year-old songstress joined "a global anti-semitic boycott of Israel", while performing in

"While claims to be concerned with human rights, she hypocritically chose to proceed with her two concerts in Putin's Russia, despite his support for (Syrian Bashar al-) Assad's genocidal regime. Let's boycott the boycotters and tell and her fellow bigots that Jew-hatred has no place in the 21st century," the advertisement read.

cancelled her upcoming show in Tel Aviv, after two writers warned her that her performance in the country "will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government".

In a statement that was shared through the organisers of the event, explained that her decision came after she "had a lot of discussion with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show".

Following her decision, Itzhak Gerberg, the Israeli to New Zealand, wrote an open letter to the singer, inviting her to a meeting.

