Love is like gardening: Will Smith

On his 20th wedding anniversary, paid a tribute to wife Smith and compared love to gardening.

The popular Hollywood couple got married at in Pikesville, Maryland, on December 31 in 1997.

"20 years ago we held hands and walked naively down that aisle," Smith wrote on alongside a photograph from their wedding ceremony, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Love is like gardening... I have learned to focus on helping you to blossom into what you want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than demanding that you become what my fragile ego needs you to be.

"I've learned to take pleasure in nourishing your dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to fulfil my selfish needs and satiate my insecurities," Smith added.

