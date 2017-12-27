LS takes up bill to extend deadline for unauthorised Delhi colonies' protection

-
-
A bill to extend the deadline of a law to protect slums and unauthorised colonies in the national capital till 2020 was taken up by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced in the lower House by Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.
Once cleared, the law would extend the validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 for three years from January 1, 2018 -- the current deadline for relocation and rehabilitation of slums and other unauthorised colonies in Delhi.
Earlier, the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2014, which was passed by Parliament in December 2014, had extended the deadline till December 31, 2017.
The law also provides for protection against punitive action by any local authority.
As the lower House took up the bill with New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi initiating the debate, amid a ruckus and noisy scenes, the House was adjourned briefly.
--IANS
ao/in/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
