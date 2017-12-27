LS takes up bill to extend deadline for unauthorised Delhi colonies' protection

A bill to extend the deadline of a to protect slums and unauthorised colonies in the national capital till 2020 was taken up by the on Wednesday.

The National Capital Territory of Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced in the lower House by Housing and Urban Development on Friday. It was cleared by the last week.

Once cleared, the would extend the validity of the National Capital Territory of Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 for three years from January 1, 2018 -- the current deadline for relocation and rehabilitation of slums and other unauthorised colonies in

Earlier, the National Capital Territory of Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2014, which was passed by Parliament in December 2014, had extended the deadline till December 31, 2017.

The also provides for protection against punitive action by any local authority.

As the lower House took up the bill with New MP initiating the debate, amid a ruckus and noisy scenes, the House was adjourned briefly.

--IANS

