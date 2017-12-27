Lucknow teen dies trying to imitate Goddess Kali's look

A 14-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself to death while trying to imitate the image of Goddess from the television serial "Maha Kali" in the state capital, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, Chitranajan, was a student of Class 9 and was playing with his younger sister Gunjan, 9, and other neighbours late on Tuesday night and told them that he would show them the ' Avataar'.

He then playfully tied a dupatta around his neck and put a noose on the door. By the time someone could understand the seriousness of the act he had been choked to death due to strangulation, an probing the incident informed. Scared children raised an alarm but by the time the parents rushed to the child's rescue, he was dead.

Children playing with the boy told the police that Chitranjan was trying to enact the "Maha Kali" serial being aired on television and told them that he will do something because of which his tongue will pop out as that of Goddess

The family said that some time before the incident his mother had chided him for trying a similar act and had told her son that the Gods will get angry if he repeated it again.

She got busy with her household chores and the second time round the boy was not so lucky and died trying to imitate the avataar (incarnation). The body has been sent for post mortem.

--IANS

md/rn

