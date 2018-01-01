M&M's December sales up 8%

Automobile & (M&M) on Monday reported a rise of 8 per cent in its total sales, including exports, for December.

According to M&M, its total sales increased to 39,200 units from 36,464 units sold during December 2016.

The company's domestic sales during the month under review increased by 7 per cent to 36,979 units from an off-take of 34,411 reported in the corresponding month of 2016.

rose by 8 per cent to 2,221 units being shipped-out during December 2017 from 2,053 units sold abroad during the like period of 2016.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, company President, Automotive Sector, said: "We are happy to have ended December 2017 with a growth of 8 per cent. Our commercial vehicles growth for December has been encouraging at 24 per cent and we are particularly buoyed by our ongoing strong performance in the MHCV segment which indicates a vibrancy in the "

"Global automotive trends such as electric vehicles and shared mobility will be key indicators for 2018 and at we would continue to be a key and "

