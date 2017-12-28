Macron, Merkel hail prisoners' exchange in Ukraine

French and German have welcomed and pro- separatists' prisoners' swap, calling on both parts to release the remaining captives and press for full implementation of peace deal.

In a joint statement released by French presidency on Wednesday, the two leaders called the exchange of prisoners "an important result," that "should contribute to building trust between the sides, with a view to the full implementation of the Agreements", reported.

and Merkel also urged and pro- rebels to exchange all the remaining detainees, ensure full access of the (ICRC) to all prisoners and facilitate search for missing persons.

Earlier on Wednesday, and pro-Russian separatists exchanged hundreds of prisoners as part of Franco-German backed peace deal signed in February 2015.

The agreement included a complete cessation of fighting, a pullback of heavy weapons from front lines and release of prisoners of war.

