Maharashtra shutdown: Rail blockade in Palghar, Thane

The shutdown called by some parties started with attempts to block in and and processions in and elsewhere on Wednesday amidst tight security across the state.

Groups of activists jumped on the railway tracks, shouting slogans and waving flags to attempt a rail-blockade at and Virar stations in Palghar, but were prevented by the security forces.

In Mumbai, colleges and schools opened as usual but schoolbuses stayed off roads as a precaution. One private school bus was stoned in Chembur but there were no injuries.

Though many taxi-auto rickshaw unions have supported the shutdown, the city's lifeline, the suburban trains and the BEST (Bombay Electric Supply And Transport) were plying near-normally.

Some autos and taxis were seen plying in various areas, but the famed Dabbawalas cancelled their services for the day.

Many shops and establishments also opened for work as usual in the city and suburbs and there were the familiar crowds on roads and highways.

The shutdown evoked greater response in mofussil areas compared to urban pockets of Thane, Nagpur, Pune and other cities.

The coastal Konkan region reported a near-total shutdown, as also strongholds of Marathwada like Beed, Latur, Solapur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahmednagar, and

were suspended in Aurangabad for the day.

The State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses in some sensitive districts have been suspended as a precaution after it suffered damages to 187 buses in Tuesday's violence.

The Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, a party headed by Prakash Ambedkar - the grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, called for a 'peaceful shutdown' on Wednesday to express anger over the Pune incidents of January 1.

The shutdown call has elicited support from various parties, Leftist parties, some Maratha groups with the likelihood of other parties supporting it.

