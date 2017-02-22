Mahindra Comviva launches 'payPLUS Aadhaar Pay' for rural India

Mobile solutions provider on Wednesday launched 'payPLUS Aadhaar Pay' app that simplifies digital payments by using Aadhaar number and linked biometric credentials.

'payPLUS Aadhaar Pay' provides a merchant acceptance solution designed for rural India, taking into account the specific challenges faced by consumers and merchants in such demographic segments, the company said in a statement.

"The success of the 'digital India' initiative would depend on the right ecosystem enablers being in place. has the potential to take the digital payments initiative to every village in India," said Srinivas Nidugondi, Senior Vice President and Head, Mobile Financial Solutions,

The app requires a biometric device to be linked to merchant's mobile phone for payment authentication.

The app leverages IndiaStack application programming interfaces (API) to allow paperless merchant on-boarding with Aadhaar.