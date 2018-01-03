Majority for reforms, not cancelling hospital licenses: Survey

A survey participated in by 55,000 people has revealed that the majority want the to make citizen-oriented regulations for hospitals instead of cancelling their licenses if anything is found amiss.

As many as 57 per cent respondents said the best solution for improving accountability of private hospitals is making rules which are citizen-oriented and ensuring their strong enforcement, according to the survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles.

According to 13 per cent respondents, all these hospitals whose license have been cancelled should be turned over to the to manage.

For seven per cent of the respondents, all private hospitals should be closed permanently while 23 per cent said that heavy financial penalty should be imposed in cases where things were not above board.

Another poll asked about what the compensation model of private hospitals for doctors should be.

Around 45 per cent said they should only get the salary and no incentives while 29 per cent said they should get salary and incentives based on the individual records.

Only 18 per cent said they should get salary and incentives based on the hospital's profitability.

Another poll asked how medicines should be prescribed with 29 per cent saying that they should only name the formulation, while 47 per cent said the cheapest brand available should also be named.

--IANS

mg/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)